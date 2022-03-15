Indian-American entrepreneur launches AI-based stock market investment platform – SmartMoney IA

An Indian-American entrepreneur from Silicon valley has founded an artificial intelligence-based stock market platform – Smart Money Investment Advisors (SmartMoney IA)-- through which people can invest in stock markets for as low as $1.

The SmartMoney IA platform customizes investments for each customer and efficiently maximises returns.

It also aims to make stock market investments more accessible to small-time investors with this feature. Transactional services are both free and paid in nature, as per the SmartMoney IA release.

Beginners or anyone with savings of $1 or more, part-time investors, sedentary investors, large investors and senior citizens/parents can invest using this platform.

“We are bringing one of the best ways to earn more to people who need it the most. We are trying to make investments as much as possible to be socially responsible, impactful and conscious,” SmartMoney IA CEO Selvan Rajan said.

It also offers various revenue sharing options – revenue sharing program (1 per cent of revenue shared with all investors’ children) and additional revenue sharing (additional 1 per cent shared with teachers, military personnel, national security personnel, police personnel, security personnel, scientists, doctors and healthcare professionals apart from sharing it with investors’ children).

Other revenue sharing options include more additional revenue sharing (kids of a teacher-parent get 0.5 per cent of revenue sharing) and some more additional revenue sharing (0.5 per cent of revenue shared with adults in the 18-25 years age bracket).

“SmartMoney IA was conceived to make stock market investments accessible to more people, even those who have limited savings by studying the barriers that people have that put them away from investing: lack of time, exorbitant cost and not knowing how to analyse investment opportunities and where to find those opportunities,” Rajan said.

He added, “A tiny amount and a huge amount will get the same and equal treatments on our platform. Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to maximise one’s income, but the perception is that one needs a sizeable initial capital to start investing.”

