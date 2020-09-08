Indian small businesses look to ramp up technical hiring amid COVID-19 crisis

While COVID-19 may have slowed down hiring and made companies more cautious towards their spending globally, Indian small and medium scale businesses (SMBs) are showing greater appetite towards spending on IT security and the cloud and increasing their technical talent pool. An online survey on developer and SMB trends in the cloud by cloud infrastructure provider DigitalCloud indicates not just a higher demand for cloud services over the next three-six months, but also Indian SMBs being significantly more ambitious with their hiring targets compared to American counterparts. "Despite being hit hard by stay-at-home orders, many SMBs have adapted quickly by bringing their operations online. COVID-19 has accelerated the trend of SMBs migrating to the cloud, signalling a growing need to better serve these businesses," said Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean.

The survey was conducted at 500 tech companies across US, India, Canada and UK with fewer than 1,000 employees. While nearly 59 per cent of respondents in India indicated that they were looking to increase their technical talent pool, only 22 per cent of the American businesses indicated willingness to increase their tech talent. Also, 63 per cent of businesses in India were increasing their hiring targets as a result of COVID-19 compared to just 30 per cent in America. "Our survey results paint a dual picture of where SMB priorities lie in cloud spending, IT security and hiring, as well as how these businesses have been impacted by the pandemic," Spruill added.

Globally, nearly 71 per cent of company founders accepted the cost of maintaining technical infrastructure as the top technical barrier; also challenges around knowledge about maintaining technical infrastructure and the costs to lift and shift part or all of infrastructure were cited as serious barrier for new businesses to get started. SMBs indicated prioritising security over other factors such as reliability and affordability while evaluating a cloud service, particularly features such as firewalls and data protection.

