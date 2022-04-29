Indian working women face high burnout despite rise in hybrid working: Deloitte report

The working women in India are more likely to feel burnt out, underpaid, and stressed at the workplace than their peers worldwide, even as they adapt to the growing hybrid work culture, according to a Deloitte report released earlier this week.



Indian women are also considerably more likely than others to face micro-aggression from colleagues if they work in fully remote or hybrid set-ups. Regardless of the growth in hybrid work culture, which usually entails better adjustments in the professional working environment, the sense of burnout in a growing number of working women has impacted their mental health and is wearisome for them draining them of overall zeal and optimism towards their jobs, the report suggests.

The survey carried out among 5,000 women across 10 countries, with 500 respondents from India, was conducted between November 2021 and February 2022.



"Despite the fact that many employers have implemented new ways of working designed to improve flexibility, our research shows that the new arrangements run the risk of excluding the very people who could most benefit from them, with the majority of the women we polled having experienced exclusion when working in a hybrid environment," says Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader.



48 per cent of Indian women were moderately more likely than the global average of 46 per cent to say they felt burnt out. More women in the younger group (63 per cent), between the age group of 18-25, experienced this degree of burnout.



One of the main causes of burnout could be working longer hours as 69 per cent of women whose work schedules changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic were far more burnt out than others (18 per cent). Approximately 56 per cent of Indian women said their exertion levels had risen over the past year, compared with 53 per cent globally.



"As more organisations in Southeast Asia commit to a new way of working, some are fast developing policies and procedures to support both remote and on-site employees. It has become apparent that the modern workplace will be hybrid. A hybrid workplace reduces the opportunity for face to face interaction, which may result in the worsening of existing biases and creates barriers to success," says Seah Gek Choo, Deloitte Southeast Asia Talent Leader.



Owing to work-related stress, one in every two women pointed out that their mental health was either very poor or poor. This was akin to that of their global peers. One-third have taken a break from work because of mental health issues, and only 41 per cent are comfortable discussing these issues at work.