India's costliest penthouse! Bajaj Auto's Niraj Bajaj buys house worth Rs 252.5 cr in Mumbai

In the country's costliest penthouse deal yet, Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj has reportedly bought a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for a whopping Rs 252.5 crore.

Before this, two biggest deals were closed earlier this year, one by Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka and another by Radhakrishna Damani of Avenue Supermarts.

Niraj Bajaj, who is serving as the Chairman of Bajaj Auto since 1 May 2021, bought the luxury apartment from Macrotech Developers and the deal was signed on Monday, March 13, Moneycontrol reported citing documents shared by IndexTap.com.

According to the report, the total area of the three apartments is 18,008 sq ft (carpet area is 12624 sq ft) and comes with eight car parking slots. The apartments are in Lodha Malabar Palaces, which has 31 floors. A stamp duty of Rs 15.15 crore was paid for the deal, the report said.

In February, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka bought a penthouse in Oberoi Realty’s luxury project Three Sixty West at Worli for Rs 230 crore. Goenka's penthouse is on the 63rd floor in Tower B and is spread across a carpet area of 29,885 sq ft, according to Hindustan Times. The apartment includes a terrace area of 4,815 sq ft, an additional area of 411 sq ft, and free sale land of 13,0951 sq ft.

Last month, Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts which runs DMart, reportedly purchased as many as 28 luxury apartments for around Rs 1,238 crore purported as one of India’s largest real estate deals, Moneycontrol reported. The transactions were registered on February 3 with a total carpet area amounting to 1,82,084 square feet in different areas of Mumbai.



