Before IndiGo crisis, a committee issued stern warnings about slow pilot hiring

A parliamentary standing committee had issued stern warnings regarding mounting risks in India’s aviation sector, highlighting that the mismatch between rapid fleet expansion and lagging pilot and air traffic controller (ATC) recruitment is pushing the system toward a critical inflection point. The committee, chaired by Sanjay Jha, specifically cautioned that systemic vulnerabilities, if unaddressed, could threaten aviation safety as passenger numbers and aircraft fleets surge nationwide.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the committee’s report, tabled in Parliament early August, underscored that airlines must not circumvent Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots. Authorities were also urged to evaluate whether recently revised FDTL norms and mental-health protocols are effectively reducing fatigue and stress among pilots and other operational staff.

The panel report called for similar fatigue-risk measures for ATCs, recommending a national Fatigue Risk Management System and a comprehensive staffing audit, as per the report.

The panel warned that fatigue among pilots and controllers increases the risk of runway incursions, ground collisions, and airborne conflicts. It emphasised urgent need for robust regulatory oversight as workloads grow, and called for DGCA to ensure compliance with all relevant standards.

Following recent mass flight cancellations by IndiGo, the committee is now set to review the situation and hold discussions with the airline. The flight cancellations by IndiGo have placed further spotlight on the panel’s earlier warning that the aviation system is nearing a dangerous tipping point due to unresolved staffing and regulatory issues.

The report noted that five new Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) were approved in 2024-25, raising the total to 39, with six more in the certification pipeline. This year, 34 aircraft have been added to training fleets, bringing the total to 350. Yet, the panel urged expedited certification processes and expansion of training centres, especially in remote regions covered by the UDAN scheme.

The committee also pointed to regulatory gaps in high-risk operations, observing that despite the complexity of Himalayan aviation, India lacks mandatory mountain-flying training and certification for pilots in those regions. Such omissions, the panel argued, compound the risks posed by rapid sectoral growth and limited oversight capacity.