IndiGo flight suffers heavy engine vibration, returns to Mumbai after take off

In yet another Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine issue, an IndiGo Airbus A320 Neo safely returned to Mumbai airport on Thursday within an hour of taking off for Bengaluru.

The aircraft engine experienced heavy vibration and returned to Mumbai as a precaution. IndiGo flight 6E-236 had taken off at 9:38 am. The pilot reported vibration on the engine during flight and decided to return to Mumbai.

"Engine number two had high vibrations twice during climb. Once while passing through 4,000 feet the message came momentarily. Then again at 10,000 feet high vibrations for 35 seconds were experienced. Aircraft safely returned to Mumbai and is grounded there for checks," an official reportedly said.

"Standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft returned to Mumbai as a precaution. The aircraft is currently under inspection at Mumbai," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

As per the report, the flight was fitted with an older version of PW engine that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked to replace by January 31, 2020.

The PW engine-powered A320 neo planes in the fleets of IndiGo and GoAir have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016.

In an investor presentation, the carrier on Wednesday said that it was likely to face "revenue headwinds" in 2019-20 due to Airbus A320 Neo engine troubles. The issue is "likely to have an impact on future capacity", the company said.

With a fleet of around 247 planes and a share of around 47 per cent of the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is India's largest airline.

