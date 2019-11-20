Business Today
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after smoke alarm

Authorities later clarified that there was no fire in the cargo holding area, ANI reported. All passengers and crew on the flight were safe

Last Updated: November 20, 2019  | 14:44 IST
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Chennai after smoke alarm
Representative image

An IndiGo flight coming from Coimbatore had to make an emergency landing at Chennai Airport on Wednesday after smoke alarm went off in the cargo bay of the aircraft.

Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, said airport authorities.

Authorities later clarified that there was no fire in the cargo holding area, ANI reported. All 168 passengers and crew on the flight were safe.

Tags: IndiGo | Coimbatore | Chennai Airport
