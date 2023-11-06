'Industry am considering investing in': Nikhil Kamath on why he does three-hour long podcasts

Nikhil Kamath said that he is learning how to make online content and started making podcasts because it gives him insight into industries that he is keen to invest in. Nikhil Kamath hosts a podcast titled ‘WTF is with Nikhil Kamath’ that has aired 12 episodes so far, and has featured bigwig guests from startup, retail, e-commerce, fintech communities.

Speaking at NAS Summit, organised by vlogger Nuseir Yassin, known as Nas Daily, Kamath said, “I am learning how to make content…I went online to find the cures of how to do it well. There isn’t really any high-quality data around that available. So, we thought why not create one.”

“And every subject that I make a podcast about is an industry that I am considering investing in. While I am typically looking at a company and doing some research, I do a podcast because that gives me an opportunity to talk to three or four people who are most relevant from that community,” said Kamath at the event.

Also read: ‘You should be able to compete by number of hours…’: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath amid '70 hours work week' debate

Nikhil Kamath’s podcast has featured guests including Future Group founder Kishore Biyani, his brother and Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, cult.fit CEO Mukesh Bansal, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Zepto founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, ex-Myntra CEO and Mensa Brands founder Ananth Narayanan, actor Tara Sutaria, founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others on a wide range of topics including metaverse, e-commerce, edtech, health, biotech, fashion, restaurants, venture capital businesses.

The billionaire entrepreneur and co-founder of Zerodha also spoke about why budding entrepreneurs should stay back in India and not go abroad. He said that industry leaders from overseas might be pessimistic about their own geographies but they are sanguine about India’s prospects. Kamath said that this will lead to more inflow of money to India. There is under-penetration in various sectors too, he added.

Yassin highlighted that he gets 10 times more money in America than in India for the same number of views. “If I make $1000 in America, I make $100 in India, which means if I make $100,000 in India, I will be a millionaire in America. Why wouldn’t I go to America?” he asked Kamath.

“Bro-to-bro advice, your life in India with $100,000 would be much better than your life in America with $1,000,000,” said Kamath to a thunderous applause.

Kamath further added that purchase parity aside, things are changing in India dramatically. He said, in many ways, India is similar to China and is more likely to follow their trend than follow the West. “I think it is a huge opportunity,” he said.

Also read: India vs America: When Nikhil Kamath met OpenAI’s Sam Altman for dinner, discussed innovation

Also read: 'Indian rates can't go down if US rates stay up': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on the housing conundrum

Also read: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests in finfluencer Sharan Hegde's start-up The 1% Club