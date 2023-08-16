Industry veteran Abhijit Chakravorty assumes charge as SBI Card's new MD and CEO

Industry veteran Abhijit Chakravorty has assumed charge as the company’s new managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), effective from August 12. Chakravorty has taken over from Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who, after serving two and a half years at the company, will return to the bank.

Chakravorty, who has 34 years of experience in the banking sector, is a deputy managing director with State Bank of India. He has previously worked with various divisions of SBI including retail and corporate banking, overseas operations and IT infrastructure.

The newly-appointed MD and CEO stated that SBI Card has shown great resilience and has grown exceptionally over the years. The credit card industry continues to offer immense growth opportunities and that he plans to take advantage of this vast potential with a focus on achieving sustainable and profitable growth, he said.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Abhijit Chakravorty as the new MD and CEO of SBI Card. He has a rich and diverse experience as a banker and has a strong track record in various strategic and leadership positions that he has held over the years with SBI. We congratulate him for his new role and wish him all the best. We are confident that he has the right vision and strategic approach to steer SBI Card towards new milestones of success.”

Before joining SBI Card, Chakravorty led the IT operations of the consumer facing channels and payment systems as Chief General Manager at the Global IT Centre of SBI. He was also involved in high-value corporate lending with the Commercial Credit Group of SBI.

Chakravorty has also, previously, led the operations of SBI in Bangladesh as CEO and Country Head. He has also worked at the SBI’s Hong Kong branch.

Abhijit Chakravorty has a postgraduate degree in Applied Chemistry and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Also read: SBI Card allows RuPay credit cards on UPI

Also read: Paytm launches credit card with SBI Card and RuPay, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma calls it 'killer combo'