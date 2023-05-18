Paytm launches credit card with SBI Card and RuPay, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma calls it 'killer combo'

Fintech giant Paytm on Thursday launched its second credit card, in collaboration with SBI Card. This is the first time the company has partnered with the National Payments Council of India's (NPCI) RuPay. Chief Executive and Founder of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma termed this partnership as a 'Killer combo'

As a welcome benefit, the company offers exclusive privileges to customers, worth up to Rs 75,000 with a complimentary Paytm First Membership that also includes OTT platform membership, flight tickets discounts through Paytm app, the company said.



"Designed for the digitally savvy, the cards offer rewards and savings when used on the Paytm App and millions of online and offline stores. Cardholders receive cashback of 3 per cent on Paytm SBI Card on booking movie and travel tickets on the Paytm app, 2 per cent cashback on all other purchases on Paytm App, and 1 per cent cashback on spends elsewhere," the company said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch event in Mumbai, Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, "We are delighted to partner with Paytm."

"NPCI's Rupay has been a gamechanger! Financial inclusion includes reach and accessibility along with customer ease, which RuPay and NPCI has been spearheading. So, we along with SBI Card are going to ride this wave with RuPay. This is going to be a big leap," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Sharma also shared a conversation he had with Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, who was also present at the launch. He said: "Rao is getting calls on company's customer care support line asking for a RuPay card. So, that speaks so much about the successful of RuPay and us coming together with it is going to be a killer combo!"