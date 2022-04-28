Infosys bags top position for 2nd year in a row for data, analytics services: Gartner

IT services behemoth Infosys Limited on Thursday announced that it has garnered the top position as a 'Leader in 2022 Gartner

Magic Quadrant' for data and analytics service providers. Infosys has been recognised for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in this space, the company said in a statement.

Founded in Pune and now headquartered in Bengaluru, Infosys helps enterprises and brings together investments in data, analytics, AI, cloud to help clients drive autonomous decisions and accelerate their data-led business transformation initiatives.

Satish HC, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, “As enterprises accelerate their digital journeys to unlock new business possibilities, they need to become more autonomous, data-networked and agile. Doing so requires a shift in orientation from people augmented with technology to technology augmented with people driven by data, insights, AI-powered intelligence and collaboration across the value chain."

"We think, being recognised as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, strengthens our position and reaffirms our commitment to explore new ways of improving business outcomes for our clients," he added.

To be noted, Gartner clarified that its research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Shares of Infosys on Thursday closed 1.94 per cent higher at Rs 1,583.30 apiece on BSE.