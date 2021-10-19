Infosys Finacle rated a leader in digital banking engagement solutions

Infosys Finacle has been rated as a leader in two reports -- The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Hubs (DBEH), Q3 2021 and The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms (DBEP), Q3 2021.

Finacle is a digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys.

The DBEH, Q3 2021 report evaluates 9 digital banking solutions on a comprehensive set of 30 criteria focusing on current offering, strategy, and market presence, the company said in a release.

“EdgeVerve (Finacle) excels with engagement infrastructure on a well-designed architecture....Finacle is a good fit for banks with a preference for custom built apps seeking an advanced solution that can be melted into their existing infrastructure,” Forrester VP and Principal Analyst Jost Hoppermann said.

According to DBEH, Finacle Digital Engagement Hub was ranked highest among all vendors in the market presence category.

“We believe that this recognition is a testimony to the leadership Finacle has achieved and the differentiated value we are creating for our clients and their customers,” Infosys Finacle Chief Business Officer & Global Head Sanat Rao said.