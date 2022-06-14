Infosys, Harvard Business Publishing team up to provide education tools free of cost

Tech behemoth Infosys has joined hands with Harvard Business Publishing to empower India’s next generation with essential digital and life skills accessible free of cost; this initiative will be brought forward through Infosys Springboard, a platform that provides critical digital and life skills.

Infosys aims to educate over 10 million people by 2025, a goal which is part of Infosys’s ESG Vision 2030. Through this initiative, students can access select Harvard Business Review articles, videos and podcasts. Ten Harvard Manage Mentor courses will be available on topics such as Project Management, Change Management, Innovation and Creativity, the company said in a statement.

Vinay Hebbar, Senior Vice President and Head of International Markets at Harvard Business Publishing, said, “We are excited to team up with Infosys on this important learning initiative that would drive employability amongst underserved students and youth, consistent with Harvard Business Publishing’s mission and ESG goals. By providing access to the most critical ideas shaping leaders today and tomorrow, with Infosys, we are keen to help empower future generations with the skills they need to succeed.”

Infosys is all set to partner directly with institutional schools and colleges to share learning content that will mainly focus on employability to students and young professionals living in tier- 2 cities such as Amritsar, Agra, Ajmer, Asansol, Aligarh, Amravati, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Belgaum as well as tier-3 cities such as Madurai, Baroda, Nashik and Trichy.

Infosys Springboard was launched last year by Infosys to deliver corporate-level learning experiences on any device with more educator-learner collaboration between school and college students, professionals and adults.

With the platform, they are advancing their learning agenda by offering courses in digital skills (such as machine learning and robotics) and life skills (such as communication, time management, and career management). At present, there are over 2.5 million registered users on Springboard.