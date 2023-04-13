Infosys integrates generative AI into client and internal processes to unlock new opportunities

Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Salil Parekh, said that the company is integrating generative AI platforms into its business operations. The company has been actively working with clients to address specific areas and processes using the technology, while also training open-source generative AI platforms on its own software development libraries, he said during a press conference after the company’s fourth-quarter results announcement.

“We have active programs and projects with clients working with generative AI platforms to address specific areas, processes and libraries within their business. We have trained open source generative AI platforms on our own internal software development libraries. We anticipate generated AI to provide more opportunities for work with our clients and to enable us to improve our own productivity,” Parekh said.

The company is currently engaged in multiple generative AI projects, both on open-source and proprietary platforms. It is actively collaborating with clients to explore how generative AI can take advantage of large models within client organizations to create more efficient solutions. Infosys is also working on its own software development tool on an open-source generated AI platform, having built two of them, and is training software development managers to use them. He said the company has already applied this approach to several of their internal software library elements.

“We feel quite good. These things are going to help us with client work, more work and also with productivity. It is really incredible how our organisation has moved quickly into driving generative AI within our business, and it's now part of all the new training as well,” he added.

Infosys, the second largest IT firm by sales, on Thursday reported a 7.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 5,686 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting a profit growth of 15 per cent.

The company reported a 16 per cent YoY jump in consolidated sales at Rs 37,441 crore compared with Rs 32,276 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting sales growth for the Bengaluru-based technology major at 20 per cent. Dollar revenue for the quarter came in at $4,554 million, down 2.2 per cent QoQ. In constant currency terms, revenue de-grew 3.2 per cent on a sequential basis. Digital revenues accounted for at 62.9 per cent of total revenues.