# Infosys to Hire Over 20,000 Freshers in FY26 Infosys, a leading IT services firm in India, is gearing up to significantly expand its workforce by hiring over 20,000 freshers in the upcoming financial year 2026. This ambitious hiring plan comes despite the company recently laying off 400 trainees who failed evaluation tests.

According to Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka, "In terms of hiring, we are expecting to hire 20,000-plus freshers." The company’s headcount saw a marginal increase of 199 employees in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. During FY25, Infosys added 6,388 employees, boosting its total workforce to 323,578.

However, the company faced a rise in attrition rate, which climbed to 14.1% in the fourth quarter, up from 13.7% in the previous quarter. Infosys also reported an 11.7% decrease in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, amounting to ₹7,033 crore, down from ₹7,969 crore in the same period last year.

Furthermore, the IT giant has completed a significant phase of its employee salary hikes, with the remainder set to roll out from April 1. Sanghrajka confirmed during the company’s Q4FY25 press conference: "We are on track on wages. A large part of wage increments were rolled out in January and the balance is rolled out which is effective from April 1."

The average salary increase for employees ranges between 5-8%, while top performers receive hikes of 10-12%. Infosys had previously set a lower target of hiring up to 20,000 freshers in the fiscal year 2025. Despite the challenges, the company exceeded its revenue guidance for fiscal 2024-25, raising it to 4.5-5%, an increase from the prior estimate of 3.75-4.50%.

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh highlighted the firm’s strong performance metrics: "Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins, and the highest ever free cash generation. Our depth in AI, cloud, and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients."

Infosys continues to focus on leveraging its capabilities in AI, cloud, and digital solutions to meet client demands. The company’s emphasis on cost efficiency and automation plays a crucial role in its strategic plans as it prepares to scale its workforce and enhance service delivery.