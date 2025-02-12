Infosys to issue salary hike by Feb-end, average raise to range from 5-8%: Report

Infosys, a leading IT services provider, is set to issue salary increment letters by the end of February, with hikes ranging from 5% to 8%. These increments will take effect in April 2025.

The company has also commenced issuing promotion letters in batches since December, indicating a strategic response to an anticipated increase in technology budgets for the coming fiscal year.

This decision comes as the demand environment picks up, with Infosys positioning itself to capitalise on the expected rise in IT spending, Moneycontrol reported.

"Broadly, the comp (annual salary increment) that we are expecting is 6-8% in India, and the overseas comps will be in line with the earlier comp reviews," Infosys’ Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said while addressing the press after the Q3FY25 results.

In a contrasting development, Infosys has faced backlash after laying off nearly 700 freshers from its Mysuru campus.

These employees, who had only been with the company for a few months since their onboarding in September 2024, were reportedly dismissed in what has been described as "a shocking and unethical move" by Harpreet Singh Saluja, the president of the IT employees' union NITES.

The union alleged that "bouncers and security personnel" were deployed during the termination process, which has drawn significant criticism. The layoffs have sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users expressing sympathy and anger over the sudden job losses.

One user described the situation as "truly heartbreaking," highlighting that many freshers had waited over two years after graduation to join Infosys, only to be laid off after six months. Another post referred to the scene as "the most devastating photo in recent times," underscoring the emotional impact on the affected individuals who had trusted one of India's largest IT firms for their career beginnings.

Delays in onboarding processes have become a notable issue across the Indian IT sector, with several companies struggling to align hiring with fluctuating market demands. This has resulted in protracted waits for new hires, exacerbating the uncertainty faced by fresh graduates.