Infosys to ramp up digital transformation of Canadian public sector companies through Infosys Public Services Canada

Indian IT giant Infosys announced the launch of Infosys Public Services Canada, a subsidiary of Infosys Public Services (IPS). The newly launched company is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario in Canada.

Bhanu Prasad Narayan, Interim CEO of Infosys Public Services, said, "The Canadian incorporation of Infosys Public Services Canada, Inc. underscores our continued commitment to our public sector clients, as we help them modernize service delivery for Canadian citizens and businesses. Our offices will enable us to tap into strong local talent across the country to support continued business growth in the region."

The Indian IT services company noted that the newly launched IPS Canada would help in accelerating the digital transformation of the public sector organisations in the country. Infosys said in a release, “IPS Canada will accelerate digital transformation for public sector organisations across the country, including federal departments, provincial ministries, municipalities, and crown corporations. The arm will provide access to IT talent and solutions to deliver government services to Canadians.”

The company also noted that they plan on expanding their talent footprint in these geographical areas by recruiting from local colleges. Currently Infosys employees 7,000 people in the region.”

This IPS Canada announcement is the latest development in a series of investments made by Infosys which has expanded the employee count to over 7,000 with a commitment to increase to 8,000 employees by 2024. IPS Canada will also work with local universities and technical colleges to recruit talent,” the release said.

The company has already been working in the region through its other subsidiary companies. Franco Chirichella, President and CEO, Innovapost, a key strategic partner of IPS in the region highlighted, “Infosys Public Services Canada has helped us successfully deliver IT initiatives to meet the demands of the evolving mail, courier and logistics industry. IPS Canada does a great job of bringing the breadth and depth of their global and Canadian capabilities to Innovapost to support us in meeting our business and technical needs."