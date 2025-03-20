Infosys to recruit tech experts in Java, Python, AI & cloud under lateral hiring drive

Information technology major Infosys is on the lookout for technology professionals across more than 40 skill sets as part of its lateral hiring drive, The Economic Times reported. This initiative aims to fill several vacancies with experienced candidates, particularly those skilled in cloud computing, cyber security, Java, Python, dotnet, Android/iOS development, and automation testing.

Candidates must have at least two years of experience and should not have participated in an Infosys selection process in the past nine months.

The company has informed internally about this hiring process, allowing candidates to choose their interview location and preferred work city if selected. Less than three years ago, Infosys conducted a recruitment drive virtually in Bengaluru as the city was emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite not disclosing the specific number of hires, sources indicate this recruitment is part of Infosys's annual lateral hiring programme.

Infosys had previously announced plans to hire 20,000 freshers in the next fiscal year, but it has not provided a detailed breakdown between freshers and lateral hires.

The ongoing hiring drive is partly aimed at addressing positions left vacant due to attrition and new roles necessary for supporting both ongoing and new projects. Sources, however, said the upcoming recruitment was part of the company’s lateral hiring programme it conducts annually.

Infosys recently issued around 600 placement offer letters to engineering students in and around the Dharwad district, as part of its effort to ramp up operations at the Hubballi development centre. The company is leveraging local talent from colleges as a strategy to bolster its workforce.

Additionally, Infosys has introduced a transfer policy, offering incentive packages to employees willing to relocate to Hubballi. This move comes as part of a larger strategy to enhance its presence and operational capacity at the Hubballi centre, which currently employs over 900 staff.

As Infosys continues to expand its workforce through strategic hiring and relocations, the focus remains on building a robust team to navigate current and future technological challenges. The company’s approach highlights its commitment to adapting to evolving market demands and maintaining a competitive edge in the tech industry.