Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra delay onboarding: ‘Around 30,000 IT professionals impacted,' says NITES President

Around 30,000 IT professionals have been impacted by the delay in onboarding at top IT firms like Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, and others, says Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES, an IT employees association.

While speaking to Business Today about the number of techies impacted by the postponement in onboarding, Saluja said, “The ballpark figure could be around 30,000 professionals because it is an ongoing process. Throughout the year, campus placements are conducted by these IT companies.

He further added, “We are in touch with thousands of students, this figure can cross 30,000 also. ”

Business Today had previously reported that top IT companies like Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, and Accenture are delaying onboarding of new employees by up to 12 months.

Saluja pointed out the various issues that these professionals awaiting onboarding are facing. He said, “Some of these professionals are freshers who are just out of the colleges. They have education loans to repay. It is getting extremely difficult for them.”

“I have offers from both Wipro and Capgemini. But both the companies have delayed my onboarding. I have to pay my education loan, my family has very limited means,” a fresher awaiting onboarding at Wipro and Capgemini told Business Today.

Some also left stable jobs to switch to a new company and are now left with no options. Saluja said, “Some were also employees who were working with other organizations and when they received an offer letter from these IT companies, they left their job, they put down their papers. Unfortunately, they are still waiting for a joining date.”

One job claimant claims to have quit a job at Cognizant to join Wipro, but has not been onboarded yet. The candidate told Business Today, “I had resigned Cognizant after I got an offer letter at Wipro in March this year. But now, I have no income source and I am struggling. Wipro’s HR is not even responding to my queries, they just send an automated email.”

Another job claimant told Business Today, ““I had a decent job in a startup, but I wanted to join a well-established company. So, I resigned from there to join Wipro. It has been over 6 months; I have not been onboarded yet. HR only sends me an automated email that I will be informed 2 months before my onboarding, what do I eat till then? How do I survive? All my savings will be wiped out soon, how do I manage now?”

Saluja noted that his organisation has written to the Labour Ministry to take appropriate action. He said, “We have written to the Labour Ministry to take appropriate action.”

Also Read: Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini: Why top IT firms are delaying onboarding - BusinessToday

Also Read: Infosys, Wipro, TCS: Can IT companies prohibit ex-employees from working with rivals? - BusinessToday