Business Today
IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 279 cr, firm declares Rs 2 dividend

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd on Monday reported 30% rise in net profit at Rs 279 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. IRCTC reported net profit of Rs 214 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue rose 40% to Rs 965 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 691 crore in Q4FY22.

On Monday, IRCTC's scrip on BSE closed trading 3.5% higher at Rs 646.5.

The company said its board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 for FY23, whose entire paid-up share capital will be Rs 160 crore.

"This Final Dividend is in addition to the lnterim Dividend of Rs 3.5 per share declared by the Board of Directors in the month of February 2023 and already paid to the shareholders," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Published on: May 29, 2023, 9:20 PM IST
