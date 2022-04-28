Is Elon Musk going for Coca-Cola next to put 'cocaine' back in?

After buying Twitter for $44 billion, billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla boss Elon Musk is looking to add more companies to his already growing empire that comprises Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and now Twitter. In a recent tweet, Musk said that he wants to buy the FMCG giant Coca-Cola to “put the cocaine back in.”

For people wondering if this is indeed his plan -- it is better to take it with a pinch of salt. For now.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Georgia-headquartered soft drink company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) currently stands at $284.20 billion. The company logged higher sales for the latest quarter as demand held up, offsetting the rising input costs.

Coca-Cola’s organic revenue, excluding currency swings and acquisitions or divestitures, rose 18 per cent in the quarter that ended on April 1, due to 7 per cent benefit from price increases and products sold. Despite a 17 per cent rise in cost of goods, Coca-Cola’s operating income rose by 25 per cent on-year to settle at $3.41 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

It further stated that the company’s suspension of business in Russia due to the Ukraine crisis will hurt full-year adjusted earnings by 4 cents per share.

Meanwhile, Musk also shared a screenshot of his old tweet where he said that he is going to buy the fast-food bellwether McDonald’s and fix all their ice cream machines. “Listen, I can’t do miracles ok," he posted along with the screenshot.

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

South Africa-born entrepreneur has been in the news for the past week due to his acquisition of Twitter at $44 billion or $54.20 per share. The company has roughly 99,000 employees and an m-cap of $1.031 trillion.

A couple of changes are expected with Musk’s takeover of the platform. These are: edit button, longer tweets, removing spam bots, not imposing permanent bans on users and open sourcing the algorithm so people know what is happening with their account.

