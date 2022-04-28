Truth Social exists because Twitter censored free speech, says Elon Musk 

Billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that Donald Trump’s social media application Truth Social exists because Twitter censored free speech. He also suggested that Trump’s social media platform should be called Trumpet instead.

Should be called Trumpet instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Musk also said in another tweet that Twitter should be politically neutral for it to “deserve public trust.” Musk tweeted, “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.” Musk furthermore said that Twitter should have end-to-end encryption system like Signal so that nobody can see users’ messages.

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022 Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

This comes a day after the billionaire entrepreneur said that Truth Social has beaten Twitter and TikTok on the Apple App Store in terms of the number of downloads. Before Musk’s acquisition of Twitter at $44 billion, Truth Social ranked 52nd and Twitter was on the 39th spot of the app downloads chart.

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk said earlier this week that he disagreed with a decision Twitter made to restrict the distribution of a New York Post article about US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden in 2020.

The billionaire, who has a net worth of $240.3 billion according to Forbes Billionaires List, said the company’s decision to block New York Post’s Twitter account was incredibly inappropriate. He responded to a tweet by podcast host Saagar Enjeti about Vijaya Gadde, the executive who oversees Twitter’s policy and legal terms.

Twitter shares ended up trading 2.1 per cent lower in New York at $48.68, which is a big discount to the $54.20 deal price and implies a 62 per cent chance of the deal being completed. That is a relatively low chance of deal completion, investors said, given it is unlikely that Musk, who has no other media holdings, would face antitrust scrutiny, according to news agency Reuters.

(With agency inputs)

