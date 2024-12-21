'It’s a no-brainer...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath reveals where the real money will be made next

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath knows where he’s putting his money: sustainable solutions that align with fundamental shifts in health, food, and the environment.

“It’s just a no-brainer,” Kamath said in a recent podast, pointing to emerging trends like the growing awareness around food production and the environmental toll of agriculture.

“At some point, everyone will start questioning what goes behind the food on their table—not just at restaurants or food delivery platforms, but even at home. How much pesticide? How much herbicide? These are questions that will come into focus, perhaps triggered by a moment like COVID.”

Kamath’s investments reflect these beliefs, with a strong focus on companies addressing these pressing issues. One of his largest bets is on Akshayakalpa, a venture focused on organic milk production. Kamath highlighted the company’s approach, which goes beyond selling milk to transforming rural farming practices. “They go to villages, work with farmers to shift them to organic methods, introduce sustainable practices like beekeeping or keeping hens, and help increase their incomes manifold. It’s inspiring to see how this creates a ripple effect among other farmers.”

Another example Kamath cited was Two Brothers Organic Farms, a company that emphasizes natural and holistic farming techniques. He also expressed admiration for the work being done by the Rainmatter Foundation, which supports climate and sustainability-focused initiatives.

Kamath remains pragmatic about the timeline for these changes. “Will it happen in five years or ten? You don’t know. But betting on these fundamental truths makes sense,” he said, drawing parallels to how unforeseen events like a pandemic could suddenly accelerate awareness and demand for healthier, sustainable practices.

For Kamath, these investments aren’t just about returns but about driving change. His focus is clear: back businesses that tackle fundamental challenges while inspiring systemic shifts in how people think about food, health, and the environment.