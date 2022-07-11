Jaguar Land Rover begin deliveries for the all-new Range Rover in India

Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Monday, announced that it has begun deliveries of the all-New Range Rover in India. The new luxury SUV is available in a comprehensive line-up of advanced six and eight-cylinder powertrain options to deliver effortless performance and peerless refinement claims JLR.

The company started accepting bookings for the 2022 Range Rover SUV in January 2022. The prices of the new luxury SUV start from Rs 2.38 crore and go up to Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom, India) depending on the different trims and variants. In India, the new Range Rover goes up against the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, JLR India, said, “The New Range Rover is the epitome of exclusivity and modern luxury, that strikes the perfect balance of peerless refinement with technological sophistication. It is truly, the most desirable vehicle meant for the most discerning of customers.”

The 2022 Range Rover will be available with a 3.0 ltr petrol engine, delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm; a 3.0 ltr diesel engine, delivering power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm; and a powerful new 4.4 ltr Twin Turbo V8 petrol engine, which churns out 390 kW of power and 750 Nm torque.

This new Range Rover is available in three trims in India - SE, HSE and Autobiography - and is available in standard (SWB) and long-wheelbase (LWB) form along with four, five or seven-seater configurations in the LWB trim.

Moreover, the British luxury carmaker, last week, revealed that it had recorded a 37 per cent decline in retail sales at 78,825 units in the quarter ended June, impacted by semiconductor shortage, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the new model transition of Range Rover Sport.

The automaker added that the sales of its Jaguar brand were down 48 per cent at 15,207 units in the April-June period of 2022, while the Land Rover brand observed a 33 per cent sales drop at 63,618 units. As of June 2022, the British company’s total order book has grown to nearly 2 lakh units, up 32,000 orders from March 2022.

JLR also added that the demand for its new Range Rover was particularly stronger with over 62,000 orders and a similar trend can also be seen for the new Range Rover Sport and Defender with 20,000 and 46,000 orders respectively.