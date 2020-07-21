Jeff Bezos gets $13 billion richer in 1 day; here's how

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos has added $13 billion to his net worth in just a day on July 20 after the e-commerce giant's share saw a surged 7.9% surge, the most since December 2018, after rising optimism in online shopping among customers, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has clocked huge gains as technology stocks gained during three months of the coronavirus pandemic. While the US economy has taken a big hit due to the pandemic, over 600 billionaires in the US became richer on the back of a rally in tech stocks during the period, an analysis of data by two think-tanks shows.

The Amazon Inc share surged 7.93 per cent or $234.87 to $3,196.84 on Monday compared to the previous close of $2,961.97 on NASDAQ. With this jump, Bezos' total wealth has now surged to $189.3 billion, a $74 billion rise in this year alone. The stock price surge also raised the fortune of Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos by $4.6 billion; she is now the 13th richest individual as per the index.

Jeff Bezos' net worth is now more than the entire m-caps of some of the biggest giants in the US, including Exxon Mobil, Nike and Mcdonald's.

Moreover, the Amazon Inc boss may be well on the path to becoming a trillionaire. As per a recent report, he could become the world's first trillionaire by the year 2026. The Amazon CEO might achieve that feat by the time he is 62. The report, 'The Trillion Dollar Club', by Comparisun, that advises small businesses stated that Bezos is on track to become the world's first trillionaire despite losing an estimated $38 billion after his divorce with MacKenzie Bezos.

Chairman of Evergrande Group Xu Jiayin is expected to become the second trillionaire by the year 2028. The report says Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg would become the youngest trillionaire at the age of 51 in the year 2036.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's 5 global friends

Also read: Mukesh Ambani surpasses Jack Ma as Asia's richest man after Reliance Jio-Facebook deal

Also read: BT BUZZ: Don't be naive! Reliance Jio-Facebook deal is a partnership of unequals

Also read: BT BUZZ: Why Mukesh Ambani's debt reduction plan for RIL is going to be tricky