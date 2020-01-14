Amazon boss Jeff Bezos invokes Mahatma on his India visit

Amazon Inc CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Delhi soon after he landed in India. Posting a video on Twitter, the world's richest man wrote he paid respects to "someone who truly changed the world". He also shared a video in which he was seen wearing Indian traditional attire -- white kurta and an orange half-jacket.

"Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi," he tweeted.

Bezos is here to attend Amazon's two-day flagship event for small and medium businesses, which will kick-start in Delhi on Wednesday. He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit.

Bezos' visit to India comes in wake of the Competition Commission of India initiating an investigation into alleged competition law violations by Amazon Inc and Walmart-backed Flipkart.

In its order issued on Monday, the CCI said: "The Commission observes that the exclusive arrangements between smartphone/mobile phone brands and e-commerce platform/select sellers selling exclusively on either of the platforms, as demonstrated in the information, coupled with the allegation of linkages between these preferred sellers and OPs (opposite parties) alleged by the Informant merits an investigation.

Meanwhile, India's one of the largest traders' body, Confederation of Indian Traders (CAIT), has also decided to hold a protest march at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, between 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday against "predatory discount practices" of e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart. As per CAIT, over 5 lakh traders will take part in the protest across India on Wednesday.

