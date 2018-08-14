Jeff Bezos-led Amazon pumps in another Rs 2,700 crore in India

US-based online retailer Amazon has made a fresh investment of Rs 2,700 crore in India unit. The fresh capital infusion will beef up Amazon's war-chest against Indian e-commerce market leader Flipkart, which has joined hands with Walmart. Amazon has so far invested nearly USD 4 billion in its India operations.

Earlier in May, Jeff Bezos-led retail giant had pumped in fresh capital of Rs 2,600 crore into its India business unit - Amazon Seller Services. Before this, the company had invested Rs 1950 in Amazon Seller Services in January this year.

Explaining the fresh investment, Amazon India spokesperson had then said: "As India's fastest growing e-commerce player with a long-term commitment to make e-commerce a habit for Indian customers, we continue to invest in the necessary technology and infrastructure to grow the entire ecosystem".

The fresh funds will provide more arsenal to Amazon which has been aggressively investing in expanding infrastructure and adding solutions to enhance consumer and seller experience.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has committed to invest USD 5 billion in the Indian market.

During an investor call, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky had said the company would continue to invest in India as it sees great progress with both sellers and customers here, despite the US e-tailing giant registering a loss of USD 622 million from international operations in the first quarter of 2018.

The American company has also been pumping funds into its other entities in India, including Amazon Pay and wholesale business. These investments have been directed towards building warehouses, strengthening logistics and increasing product assortment.

Amazon is also investing significant money in marketing and promotions as the company looks to bring more consumers to its online shopping platform.