John Shaw, former Biocon VC and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s husband, passes away

John Shaw, former vice chairman of Biocon Ltd and husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passed away on Monday, October 24. His cremation will take place at Wilson Gardens Crematorium today at 4 pm.

He was a foreign promoter and member of the advisory board of several Biocon Group companies, according to the company website. Since 1999, he has served on the Board of Directors.

Biocon was the first Indian company to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture a cholesterol-lowering molecule in 2001.

Story to be updated