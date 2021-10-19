Jubilant Ingrevia Q2 profit up 43% YoY to Rs 111 cr

Speciality, nutrition and life science chemicals company Jubilant Ingrevia has reported 43 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 111 crore for the quarter ending September 2021 vs Rs 77 crore net profit during the same period last year.

The company's revenue for the said quarter jumped 56 per cent to Rs 1,223 crore compared to Rs 406 crore revenue in Q2FY21. The EBITDA also grew 44 per cent to Rs 202 crore for the July-September quarter vs Rs 140 crore in the same quarter last year.

Jubilant Ingrevia's EBITDA margins, however, fell to 16.5 per cent vs 17.9 per cent during the same period last year. Its net margin dipped to 9.1 per cent in Q2FY22 vs 9.9 per cent in Q2FY21.

Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, in a joint statement, said the company is excited with the growth opportunities. "We have developed strong product pipeline using in-house R&D, our technical expertise into various chemistry platforms and long-standing relationship with global pharmaceutical and agrochemical customers including innovators. We are prioritising and investing in several growth capex in next 2-3 years to launch these products to achieve our growth target of doubling the revenue by FY’26 from the base of FY’21."