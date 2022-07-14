Jubilant Pharma arm to raise $400 mn loan from StanChart Bank to repay debt

Jubilant Pharma Holdings on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a five-year loan of $400 million, about Rs 3,186 crore. The majority of the amount will be used for repayment of existing term loan and debt bonds, the company said in a regulatory filing.

While the term loan and bonds aggregate to $350 million, about Rs 2,787 crore, the company is raising another tranche of $50 million (about Rs 400 crore) for capital expenditure.

"Jubilant Pharmova Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Limited today announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc (JPHI) has entered in an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a five-year loan facility for repayment of existing term loan and bonds aggregating $350 million and additional tranche of $50 million for future growth capex," the company said.