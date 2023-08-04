Justdial achieves record user traffic and 247 crore operating revenue growth in Q1 FY 2024

Justdial has observed an unprecedented surge in user traffic, with 17.04 crore unique users accessing its services. This growth has occurred alongside a substantial reduction in advertising expenditures. Justdial opted to allocate only a fraction of its pre-COVID budget towards advertising efforts. This is a noteworthy departure from the trend observed among startups and corporations, many of which are grappling with financial challenges in today's competitive e-commerce landscape.

For Q1 FY 2024, Justdial reported a robust 33 per cent increase in revenue, totalling 247 crores.

Central to Justdial's success is its comprehensive directory, featuring listings for approximately 3.8 crore businesses and accompanied by genuine customer reviews. This resource has become indispensable for modern users who rely heavily on online reviews and ratings to make informed decisions. The platform's user-friendly interface has also contributed to its popularity, simplifying the process of locating nearby businesses and essential services. A recent revamp of the mobile and desktop platforms has further enhanced user engagement and retention rates.

Justdial's success is further evidenced by its substantial subscriber base, which exceeds 5 lakh paid customers. These businesses benefit from increased visibility and a broader customer reach. The platform offers competitively priced annual subscription packages, making it an attractive and cost-effective option for business owners looking to enhance their online presence.

As part of its ongoing efforts to spotlight the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Justdial launched the 'Justdial ki kahaani, Customers ki Zubaani' campaign. This initiative aims to showcase the journeys of businesses that have thrived with Justdial's support.

Commenting on the record-breaking traffic and growth seen in the last quarter, Chief Growth Officer of Justdial, Shwetank Dixit, said, “The remarkable milestone of over 17 crore users and highest-ever revenue of INR 247 crore is a testament to the trust bestowed upon us by our valued users and vendors alike. With a legacy spanning nearly three decades, our journey of continuous evolution and innovation enables Justdial to retain its position as India’s no. 1 local search engine.”