'Karnataka lost big investment': Mohandas Pai on Ola setting up EV hub in TN

As electric vehicle maker Ola Electric gears up to establish an EV hub in Tamil Nadu, former Infosys director and chairman of Aarin Capital Mohandas Pai expressed his disappointment on Karnataka government for losing out the big investment in the state.

Ola Electric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government. Under the agreement, the company is likely to invest Rs 7,614 crore to set up a cell manufacturing unit and four-wheeler manufacturing plant. The investment is expected to generate 3,111 direct jobs.

Reacting to this, Mohandas Pai tweeted, “Karnataka lost out this BIG investment @BSBommai @CMofKarnataka @drashwathcn @blsanthosh @narendramodi. Why is the state losing out on EV? We had the first EV policy in India! Very disappointed at the lack of concern at this loss.”

On Saturday, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and thanked him for the support and partnership of the Tamil Nadu Government.

"Ola will setup the world's largest EV hub with integrated 2W, Car and Lithium cell Gigafactories in Tamil Nadu. Signed MoU with Tamil Nadu today. Thanks to Hon. CM @mkstalin for the support and partnership of the TN govt! Accelerating India’s transition to full electric!," he wrote.

The OLA EV Hub would be spread across about 2,000 acres of land to be located at the company's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned the next 25 years as Amrit Kaal in India. I firmly believe that this is our decade and we have a great opportunity to build our future. We are on the right track to become a global hub for EVs," Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

"Ola's EV Hub will bring the entire EV ecosystem under one roof making us a much stronger vertically integrated mobility company across 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers and cells," he said in a company statement.

Ola would begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming EV Hub by 2023.

