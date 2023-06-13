'Keep me in the loop', 'take offline' are some of the most confusing workplace terms: LinkedIn-Duolingo

Getting the drift of workplace language can be quite a challenge whether you are starting out or looking to advance in your career. Around 60 per cent of GenZ professionals, those reaching 25 years of age, find workplace jargon to be confounding. More than 63 per cent millennials, those born in 1981-1996, also found workplace lingo to be confusing, as per a LinkedIn-Duolingo research. 'Win-win situation', 'keep me in the loop', 'take offline' are some of the most confusing jargons, according to the research.

More than half or 58 per cent of Indian professionals also said they faced a misunderstanding or made a mistake at work because either they could not understand the workplace jargon or misused it. Duolingo Country Marketing Manager Karan Kapany said that constant use of jargon at the workplace can create a sense of isolation and impact productivity, especially for newcomers.

'Keep me in the loop’ took the title for the most confusing workplace term as per this research. ‘Keep me in the loop’ means keeping someone informed or updated on a topic. Other most confusing terms include take offline (to discuss something away from a virtual to an in-person setting), win-win situation (results favourable for both the parties involved), and core competency (capabilities that are one’s defining strength) and value-add.

Around 88 per cent of remote workers and 81 per cent of professionals working in hybrid mode struggle with the confusion around workplace terms compared to 74 per cent of those workers who are present on-site. While 78 per cent professionals feel jargon is overused in the workplace, around 30 per cent feel overwhelmed by jargon and feel their colleagues are interacting in a language they don’t understand. On the other hand, 34 per cent said it is a part of their vocabulary.

As much as workplace lingo is confusing, 8 in 10 Indian professionals believe those who understand it are able to get ahead at work in terms of promotions and raises compared to those who struggle with these terms. They also said that they were left to their own devices to figure out the jargon used at the workplace.

Due to the confusion and challenges around these terms, 71 per cent of Indian professionals want to either eliminate or reduce the use of jargon at workplace. The research further stated that workplace jargons impact professionals commencing a new role the most. The process to figure out jargons is stressful for around 32 per cent of the professionals surveyed. 34 per cent of the professionals surveyed feel it slows down their productivity.

What can companies do to tackle challenges triggered by the use of workplace jargon? LinkedIn India Managing Editor and Career Expert Nirajita Banerjee said: “Linguistic habits and preferences vary greatly in India and across the world. So, when you're working with teams that have different functions, are spread across borders, or come from diverse cultures, it's crucial to use simpler and more inclusive language so there’s less or no room for misinterpretation. By avoiding too much jargon and using clear language, we create an environment where everyone feels more included, which leads to greater productivity, stronger teams, and a positive work culture”.

