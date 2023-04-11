Kumar Mangalam Birla is AIMA’s 'Business Leader of the Decade'

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, won the prestigious 'Business Leader of the Decade' award at All India Management Association's (AIMA) 13th Managing India Awards ceremony on Tuesday. The annual event to facilitate the titans of the industry, held in New Delhi, also recognised contributions of several other leaders and institutions.

Birla, who is credited for taking control of the diversified group and successfully consolidating its operations since his early days, won the award for his contributions to the Indian industry over the last decade. Tata Steel Chairman T V Narendran was facilitated with 'AIMA-JRD Tata Corporate Leadership' award. Leading engineering services company ABB India bagged the 'MNC in India of the Year' award.

Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today and Aajtak and Executive Director of Business Today, won the award for his 'Outstanding Contribution to Media' in the latest edition of AIMA Managing India Awards. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, was recognised for 'Outstanding PSU of the Year' award.