Labour Ministry seeks detailed report from Tamil Nadu govt regarding married women employment at Foxconn India plant

The Labour Ministry on Wednesday noted that it has taken note of various media reports claiming that married women are not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu. In light of these reports, the Ministry has requested a detailed report from the Labour Department of the Tamil Nadu Government.

"Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination to be made while recruiting men and women workers. As the State Government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, hence the report has been sought from the State Government," the ministry said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Foxconn, which is a key manufacturer of Apple devices, has hiring practices where it avoids giving jobs to certain workers at its Sriperumbudur iPhone assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. Reuters claimed that Foxconn systematically excludes married women from its workforce, citing family responsibilities and traditional jewellery as hindrances to their employment.

The exclusionary policy was confirmed by various sources within Foxconn and its associated recruitment agencies. The concerns raised were regarding traditional jewelry worn by married Hindu women, including metal toe rings and necklaces. The reasons cited for this policy were the potential interference with the manufacturing process due to electrostatic discharge and security issues related to theft, as reported by Reuters.

While some married women have been hired by Foxconn during peak production periods, it is important to note that these instances are exceptions rather than the norm, as highlighted in the report.

Certain agencies have gone as far as assisting candidates in concealing their marital status to increase their chances of employment. Following allegations of discriminatory practices, both Apple and Foxconn admitted to shortcomings in their hiring processes in 2022 and implemented corrective actions. However, a Reuters investigation revealed that discriminatory practices continued into 2023 and 2024.

Despite Indian laws not explicitly prohibiting discrimination based on marital status, both Apple and Foxconn’s codes of conduct forbid such practices. Apple asserted that it maintains "the highest supply chain standards in the industry" and noted that Foxconn does employ some married women in India.