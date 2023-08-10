LIC Q1 results: Net profit surges fourteen-fold to Rs 9,544 cr

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Corporate
LIC's solvency ratio improved marginally to 1.89 compared with 1.88 last year and its net premium income was mostly flat at Rs 98,363 crore

SUMMARY
  • LIC has been transferring money from its non-participating fund to a shareholders' fund to boost its profitability
  • On the asset quality front, gross NPA ratio eased to 2.48%
  • LIC's income from investments jumped nearly 30% to Rs 90,310 cr in Q1

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Thursday reported a near fourteen-fold surge in first-quarter profit, as it moved money to a shareholders' fund to shore up its bottom-line.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 9,544 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as compared to Rs 683 crore a year ago.

On Thursday, LIC's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% lower at Rs 641.6.

Net premium income was mostly flat at Rs 98,363 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The state-owned insurer has been transferring money from its non-participating fund to the shareholders' fund to boost its profitability.

Reuters reported last year that the insurer was planning to transfer Rs 1.8 lakh crore from policyholders' funds into a fund earmarked to pay dividends or issue bonus shares.

Its solvency ratio, the measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, improved marginally to 1.89 compared with 1.88 last year.

The company's annualised premium equivalent for non-participating products, where the insurer does not share profits or surplus with the policy holder, rose 21.6%.

LIC, largely reliant on an army of sales agents, said policy sales dropped 12.6% in the quarter.

The life insurer raised the minimum ticket size of policies and focused more on margin oriented non-participating products, LIC Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty said on a media call.

Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 90,309 crore as compared to Rs 69,571 crore in the April-June period of 2022-23.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets ratio eased to 2.48% from 5.84% in the same period a year ago.

The total income increased to Rs 1,88,749 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,68,881 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

However, the first-year premium for the reporting quarter came down to Rs 6,811 crore as against Rs 7,429 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

With inputs from Reuters

Published on: Aug 10, 2023, 6:25 PM IST
