Looking to hire Gen Z workers? These ‘nine commandments’ influence their decision to join

Flexible work options, willingness to accept lower compensation in lieu of better mental health and inclusivity policies, Promotion of non-judgmental expression of self, and a personal connection with top management: These are just some of the priorities Gen Z workers highlighted, according to a new study.

The study, titled ‘Cracking the Gen Z Happiness Code’, was conducted by leading Indian conglomerate RPG Group and Yuvaa, an insights and impact organisation, and aimed to understand the mindset of a Gen Z worker and what companies need to do to create a better workplace for them.

This assumes significance as Gen Zs—those born between 1997 and 2010—make up around a third of the Indian population at over 400 million, and, more importantly, are entering the workforce by the millions every year.

Interestingly, the study laid down nine commandments based on which companies can make their workplace environment better for Gen Zs. Here they are:

Help Them Hone Happiness

Take action now for a hopeful future. Gen Z workers believe that happiness is not an innate emotion or a feeling. It is a skill that is to be learned. It is never a discovery or a checkpoint.

Acknowledge Their Struggles

They believe that happiness begins with the acknowledgment of their struggles, values, and aspirations. Firms need to foster their hopes and create a more empathetic world.

Prioritise Their Wellbeing

These workers prioritise their well-being over the race of targets and profits. They want firms to respect boundaries and uphold zero tolerance for toxicity. They believe that true success lies in achieving a balance across all aspects of life.

Pursue Purpose

Gen Z workers are redefining work and workplaces by upholding values with great courage. They see work as a bridge between passion and purpose and would choose an organisation that has a strong ‘reason to exist’ beyond wealth creation and profitability.

Be Inclusive and A Safe Space

They want to be valued for authenticity and would choose companies that are safe, empathetic, and inclusive. Focus on mental health is a key consideration while choosing prospective employers. They would trade higher salaries for these.

Have No Labels

Gen Z is more than an age bracket or a type. They cannot be defined by demographic labels either. They value diversity and are non-conformists who come from a melting pot of cultures

Encourage Expression

These workers are champions of expression and have devised a way of giving feedback. They know how to be heard without being seen and with the minimum usage of words. They want companies to understand their communication style and include them as an accepted form of communication.

Smash Bureaucracy

Gen Z rebels against bureaucracy. They thrive in environments that promote collaboration and adaptability allowing them to be themselves and drive meaningful change. They value transparency and open communication and want us to initiate collaborative dialogues with employees and envision organizations as communities

Support Their Vision

Gen Z workers need us to support their vision and help them make every moment count. They grew up watching the world change in a matter of seconds, which makes them feel uncertain about the future. The Earth pushes them to experience the ‘Now’ fully. They want organisations to show them that this is possible and also take steps to secure the future with more time ‘doing’ than ‘thinking’.