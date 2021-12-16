Lord's Mark Industries inks 5-yr JV with Indian Railways PSU

LordsMed, the pharma division of Lord's Mark Industries Pvt Ltd has entered into a five-year Joint Venture agreement with Indian Railways PSU Braithwaite & Co for distributing health equipment, medical devices and IVD kits to railway hospitals on a pan-India basis.

Through the JV initiative, LordsMed aims to improve the public healthcare infrastructure in the country by enabling patients access to cutting edge healthcare products developed through indigenous technology, it said in a statement.

"LordsMed aims to empower healthcare providers in improving healthcare delivery standards and provide patients with quality and cost-effective healthcare services," the statement further read.

In the initial phase, Lordsmed will distribute healthcare equipment to railway hospitals in the country. The scope of the partnership may be expanded to cover private hospitals over a period.

"With our partnership with Braithwaite & Co, we aim to make delivery of public healthcare services more accessible and affordable for most of the population. We are emphasising on the creation of a patient-centric healthcare system with an onus on improved clinical outcomes," stated Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Lord's Mark Industries Pvt Ltd.

"Through our partnership with Lord's Mark Industries, we hope to set quality benchmarks for Indian healthcare services that are on par with global standards," said Sachin. V. Dighde, CEO, Braithwaite & Co.