Lupin turns profitable, shifts focus to complex generics and specialty drugs: Nilesh, Vinita Gupta

Lupin closed FY25 with its highest-ever profit, reporting net earnings of ₹3,306 crore and returning to a net cash position after a period of operational and regulatory challenges. The turnaround comes after several years of margin pressure, compliance issues and restructuring, with the company now focusing on complex generics, specialty medicines and a gradual move towards innovation-led growth.

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Managing Director Nilesh Gupta and CEO Vinita Gupta spoke to Business Today about how Lupin is recalibrating its business model, the lessons from its recovery phase, and the company’s plans as it looks to build new capabilities in a changing global pharmaceutical landscape.

Edited excerpts:

Pharmaceutical business models are evolving rapidly, with shorter product cycles and increasing competition. How do you see this shift playing out, and are Indian companies keeping pace with these changes?

Nilesh: You realise that every business model has a certain time limit. Over a period of time those timelines are probably getting shorter. That is one of the big learnings we have had. You have to refresh your business model and bring in new capabilities to deliver on that model.

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As the industry shifts towards innovation, what does it take for an Indian generics company to transition into an innovation-driven organisation?

Nilesh: I don't think an Indian company automatically has the right to be a strong innovation company in the pharmaceutical sense of the world. So how do you create those capabilities? Those are the kinds of questions that help you take the story forward, not just to be another success story, but to make a real difference.

Lupin has gone through a challenging phase over the past few years. What were the key lessons from that period, and how have they shaped your current strategy?

Nilesh: What gives us confidence today is that we have seen this story before. There were many times when the question was whether the company would even exist or not. That existential crisis existed at one point in time. Thankfully we do not have that anymore. We have a certain level of business that is robust and growing. Now the question is how we can grow even faster.

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India is often seen as a secondary market by global pharmaceutical companies. How does Lupin view the India opportunity, and what role does it play in your overall growth strategy?

Vinita: India remains a major growth engine. Our India business continues to grow consistently and faster than the overall market. About two thirds of our business in India comes from chronic therapies such as respiratory, cardiovascular and diabetes.

We are also building new therapy areas such as oncology, women's health and gastroenterology.

Regulatory compliance has been a recurring challenge for the Indian pharmaceutical industry. How is Lupin strengthening its systems to ensure consistent compliance going forward?

Vinita: Quality and compliance are fundamental to how we operate. We regularly review learnings from regulatory inspections and strengthen our systems accordingly. It is not something you do once. It is ongoing.

Looking ahead, how do you define success for Lupin over the next decade, both in terms of business mix and capabilities?

Nilesh: There is a strong foundation in the company. There is respect for science, and there is a focus on building products that solve unmet needs. Even when we talk about complex generics, the idea is to solve problems that others cannot solve. If ten other companies can do it, there is no great joy in doing it. The real value lies in doing what is difficult and doing it first.

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From a strategic standpoint, how is Lupin positioning itself as it transitions from a generics-led company to one focused on complex generics and specialty medicines?

Vinita: Strategically, we have been very focused on evolving the company from a global generics company into one that also focuses on complex generics and specialty medicines. We are navigating that journey right now.

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