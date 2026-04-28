'We stayed back, built India': Mohandas Pai on Sridhar Vembu's appeal to NRIs to return to India

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu recently urged Indians living in the US to consider coming back to India in an "open letter to Indians in America". In his letter, Vembu argued that the NRIs' global standing will increasingly be dependent on India's economic and technological strength.

This take, however, did not go down well with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.

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"Agree with Vivek Wadhwa. Why are some Indians begging the diaspora to come back? We stayed back, worked hard, paid taxes, built India and will build India of the future. Why beg others? We are not beggars, Sridhar Vembu. People are free to come, no begging," Pai wrote on X.

Agree with ⁦@vivekwadhwa⁩ Why are someIndians begging the diaspora to come back.We stayed back,worked hard, paid taxes,built India and will build India of the future.Why beg others?We are not beggars @sridharvembu People are free to come no begging https://t.co/XILvB9Ti3F — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) April 28, 2026

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In an opinion piece, Vionix Biosciences CEO Vivek Wadhwa said that India is no longer dependent on the diaspora for its growth; instead, it's the other way round.

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"The new reality is that India is not waiting to be built by its diaspora; it is building itself. And increasingly, it is the diaspora that needs India—not the other way around," Wadhwa wrote in an opinion piece published on Moneycontrol.

He added that India's startup ecosystem has matured significantly, adding that homegrown entrepreneurs outperform returnees not only in terms of funding but also valuation and revenue.

Wadhwa further said that the earlier "advantage" of foreign exposure is not of much importance now, as local knowledge and networks matter more in the current scenario.

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Furthermore, he said that the US is becoming less welcoming to immigrants, especially given the longer wait times for the H-1B visa. "Anti-immigrant sentiment has now moved from the fringes into the mainstream. And for Indian professionals in particular, the system has become toxic."

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In his post, Vembu said that while the Indian diaspora achieved notable success, attitudes in the US are shifting as some Americans believe that immigrants are taking away jobs.

He further argued that in today's world, respect, prosperity, and security come from a nation's technological prowess. "As difficult as it is for many of you to contemplate this, please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent. Our vast youthful population needs the technology leadership you gained over the years to guide them towards prosperity. Let's do it with a missionary zeal."