‘MagicISRO’: Magicpin pledges to swap 50-foot office sign if Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully

The anticipation surrounding Chandrayaan-3's successful landing is a fertile ground for some unique advertisements. One such campaign has come from the hyperlocal e-commerce platform, Magicpin.

The start-up on Wednesday said on X (formerly Twitter) that it has pledged to replace its 50-foot office sign from ‘Magician’ to ‘MagicISRO’ if the Chandrayaan-3 makes a successful soft landing on the Moon. The company has an office near the IFFCO chowk in Gurugram where the sign is displayed.

The announcement from the start-up came hours before ISRO initiated the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) of its Vikram lander, starting the ’15 minutes of terror’ as termed by former ISRO chief K. Sivan in 2019. Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are expected to touch down near the south polar region of the moon at 6:04 PM on Wednesday.

In case of a successful touchdown, India will become only the fourth nation to successfully land one the moon. And the first one to land near the south pole of the lunar planet.

“If Chandrayaan lands on the moon, We’ll change our 50 FOOT Office Sign from magicpin to magicISRO @ IFFCO chowk Gurgaon. QT & tell us what you’ll do if Chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon and WIN Food & Fashion GOODIES AT 1/10th THE COST, just like the cost of #Chandrayaan3,” Magicpin wrote in their X post.

The post has since attracted a lot of attention. One of the users replied, “If Chandrayaan 3 reaches the moon, I will gift one Lakh Indian Rupees to one of my followers.”

If Chandrayaan 3 reaches the moon, I will gift one Lakh Indian Rupees to one of my followers 🇮🇳 🫡 — डॉ. बंडूशेठ पाटील🐦 (@MS_Dhonigiri07) August 23, 2023

While another person pledged to propose to her crush if Chandrayaan-3 makes a touchdown successfully.

I'll Propose my crush 🥰 — Aachal Agrawal (@Awwwchallllll) August 23, 2023

One user named Shreshth Kindra wrote, “I will cut my birthday cake only when chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon !!!!”

I will cut my birthday cake only when chandrayaan 3 lands on the moon !!!!🤌 — Shreshthkindra (@shreshthkindra) August 23, 2023

One X user replied to the post, “If chandrayaan 3 lands today i will study everyday for 12-14 hrs for next 3 months.”