Mantra Softech distributes 25,000 biometric POS terminals in UP

To drive commodity distribution to intended beneficiaries through a fair and transparent biometrics identification system, Mantra Softech has tied up with the UP government to distribute rations to the BPL masses. The biometric device manufacturer has provided close to 25,000 units of biometric POS terminal - mTerminal100 - that are equipped with Remote Management Application enabling administrator to access all the device activity online in real-time mode including health of the device, log in and out activity, transaction logs and management logs.



Mantra Softech is the only company working with the UP government for installing biometric machines for Public Distribution System, confirmed Hiren Bhandari, Founder & Technical Director, Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd to Business Today. Working with the UP government since 2019, Mantra Softech claims 80 million people and 20,000 shops have already been benefited and 40,000 more fair price shops will be aided soon.



The company explains that as part of the process, Aadhaar card enabled beneficiaries register themselves using their fingerprint and iris, followed by authenticating themselves at fair price shops using fingerprint and iris scanner to access subsidised commodities, thereby making the distribution process easier and more seamless. And cloud-based technology will also be leveraged for additional purposes in coming months such as bill collection, electricity bill payment, and banking in remote areas, ensuring the smooth recording of authentications and transactions using MIS on the back of a central helpdesk, acting as a mediator between shop owners and service to fix any technical issue immediately. The company claims it to be a one-stop solution for rural/ urban Indians, enabling them to access commodities at subsidised rates. And in future, these POS machines would support card-based payments. Door to door delivery of the commodity is also under consideration by the central and state governments, says Mantra Softech. This delivery method will ensure that the beneficiaries need not visit the fair price shops and stand in long queues.



Mantra Softech is also acting as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, and at present the solution is under implementation for more than 12 thousand fair price shops in Chhattisgarh.



