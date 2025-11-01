Maruti Suzuki clocks highest-ever monthly sales with 2.2 lakh units in October 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2025, with total sales reaching 220,894 units. This includes the company’s best-ever domestic sales performance at 180,675 units.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle (PV) sales accounted for 176,318 units. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs), including the Super Carry, added another 4,357 units. Combined, this brings total domestic PV and LCV sales to 180,675 units. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki supplied 8,915 units to other OEMs, taking overall domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) to 189,590 units for the month.

Exports contributed 31,304 units, bringing the total monthly sales figure to 220,894 units — a significant increase from 206,434 units sold in October 2024.

Segment-wise, the compact category — featuring models like Baleno, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Celerio, and Ignis — led the charge with 76,143 units sold, up from 65,948 in October 2024. The mini segment, including the Alto and S-Presso, saw a decline with 9,067 units sold compared to 10,687 last year.

Combined, the mini and compact segments contributed 85,210 units. The mid-size sedan Ciaz was not sold in October 2025, as compared to 659 units in the same month last year.

Utility vehicles, which include models such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6, posted sales of 77,571 units — up from 70,644 units a year ago. The Eeco van sold 13,537 units versus 11,653 in October 2024.

In the commercial vehicle space, the Super Carry registered 4,357 units, improving on 3,539 units sold a year earlier.

From April to October in FY 2025-26, Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 1,299,629 units, slightly higher than the 1,269,852 units sold in the corresponding period of FY 2024-25. This includes 993,088 domestic PV and LCV sales, 67,778 units sold to other OEMs, and 238,763 units exported.