Maruti Suzuki crosses 2.5 crore production mark, plans to set up new facility in Haryana

India’s largest automotive manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, on Wednesday, announced that it had managed to achieve cumulative production of over 2.5 crore units, making it the only homegrown company to achieve this milestone in passenger vehicle production.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, in a statement, said, “2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Crossing of 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki’s continued commitment and partnership with the people of India.”

Maruti Suzuki, which began its operations in 1983, crossed the 10-lakh production mark in March 1994. The company touched the 1-crore mark in March 2011 and the 2-crore milestone in July 2018.

The company’s first production facility was set up in Gurugram, Haryana. But, now the company has two manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, with a production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum.

“Going forward, we will continue to work towards our goal of offering ‘Joy of Mobility’ for all. For this, we will introduce new exciting, feature-rich and environment-friendly products in the market. Anticipating growing demand for passenger vehicles, we have also started work on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana,” added Takeuchi.

The company also claims that it sells 16 passenger vehicle models in the domestic market and exports to around 100 countries. Going forward, the automaker will continue to introduce new products in the market, he added.