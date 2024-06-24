Maruti Suzuki gets GST demand notice of Rs 5.4 crore over input tax credit denial

The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has got a GST demand notice of Rs 5.4 crore.

The company has received a show cause notice issued by GST Department, Gujarat for the period July 2017 to March 2023 on account of input tax credit denial on certain services, it said in a disclosure to the exchanges. The total demand amount mentioned in SCN is Rs 5.4 crore (approximately).

The company will be filing a reply to the show cause notice before the adjudicating authority.

There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this notice, MSIL said in its disclosure.

Last year, Maruti Suzuki was a show cause notice by the GST Authority proposing to demand Rs 139.3 crore as tax inclusive of interest and penalty.

The notice pertained to the matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services for the period of July 2017 to August, 2022.