Maruti Suzuki November sales down 9% YoY at 139,184 units

India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd on Wednesday reported its total sales of 139,184 units in November 2021, down 9.2% year-on-year. The automaker had reported total sales at 153,223 units year-ago.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales came at 109,726 units versus 135,775 units year ago, while it reported total domestic sales at 117,791 units versus 144,219 units year ago.

The company's total export sales came at 21,393 units in November as against 9,004 units in November 2020.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage

primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to

minimise the impact," MSIL said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited's scrip on BSE was trading 2.52% higher at Rs 7,265 during late trade.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had stated that production at its Haryana and Gujarat plants will drop in December owing to supply constraint of electronic components due to the global semi-conductor shortage.

The firm has estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80 per cent to 85 per cent of normal production in December 2021.

"Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the Company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of December'21 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat," noted the automaker in an official statement.