Maya Tata, daughter of Noel Tata, may exit Tata Digital: Report

Maya Tata, daughter of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, is reportedly looking at options to move out of Tata Digital. This comes amid sweeping restructuring at the company.

According to a report in Times of India, Maya Tata is looking at roles across Tata Group companies, including Trent and Tata Consumer Products. The 37-year-old might favour the listed retailer.

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Tata Digital has properties like BigBasket, Tata Neu, Croma, and Tata 1mg. Tata Sons has invested Rs 24,000 crore in Tata Digital so far.

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If Maya Tata joins Trent, she would be working with her brother Neville, who handles the Star Bazaar stores. Their sister Leah runs the Taj chain. Both Neville and Leah have stuck to the same business since they joined, unlike Maya, who started with Tata Capital, and then moved to Tata Digital.

All three of Noel Tata’s children sit on the boards of smaller entities within Tata Trusts, the principal shareholder of Tata Sons. Neville is also on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

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Maya Tata’s move comes amid a heightened scrutiny of the company by Noel Tata, who has raised concerns about losses at the business, and has put Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for a third term on hold. Noel Tata reportedly informed the Tata Sons board that several key issues remain unresolved. According to a report in The Economic Times, Noel Tata has sought greater clarity from Chandrasekaran on the group's five-year strategic roadmap, the framework for offering an exit to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group without Tata Sons going public, and Chandrasekaran's formal position on the long-debated listing issue.