McDonald's opens 13 outlets; drops Chicken McGrill, McAloo Wrap from menu

McDonald's has removed several food items from its menu after taking over Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited (CPRL) from its estranged Indian partner Vikram Bakshi. The CRPL, that operates McDonald's chain of quick service restaurants in northern and eastern India, re-opened 13 out of the 165 outlets in Delhi NCR on May 19.

The US burger chain has eliminated Maaza drink, McAloo Wrap, Chicken McGrill, Egg Wrap and Grilled Chicken Wrap from its menu indefinitely.

According to the company, customers visiting the 13 re-opened stores will experience an enhanced service experience with more customised hospitality, refreshed menu boards, merchandising and packaging.

McDonald's on May 9 announced an out-of-court settlement with with Vikram Bakshi and bought out Bakshi's stake in CPRL.

With the completion of the deal with Bakshi, CPRL is now wholly owned by McDonald's India Pvt Ltd (MIPL) and its affiliate (McDonald's Global Markets LLC, "MGM"), the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, MGM has acquired the 50 per cent voting equity shares in CPRL that were held by Bakshi and his affiliated entity since the inception of the joint venture. McDonald's India will continue to hold its 50 per cent voting equity shares in CPRL.

(With PTI inputs)

