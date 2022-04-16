Meet Ajay Bijli: No, not just PVR's boss, but also a passionate singer

Ajay Bijli, the chairman and managing director of PVR Ltd. is a keen singer and the business tycoon has recently launched a music video with his band Random Order. The song, 'Don't let the sun go down on me' was originally sung by Elton John in 1974. The song has a special meaning for Bijli who has been singing it since his childhood. He wanted to create his own rendition of it.

Bijli has dedicated the song to the medical community that worked so hard and selflessly throughout the pandemic. "I was deeply impacted by the medical fraternity which was so sacrificing. They were so selfless. It really moved me," says Bijli.

The video of the song, which was launched recently on Youtube, tells the story of the human spirit.

Also Read: PVR, INOX to merge operations; Ajay Bijli to be MD of new entity

"The idea behind the video was to tell a story. How the lockdown impacted people but then slowly people came to terms with it. How they dealt with it in a positive way. And then how humanity prevails. Human spirit wins. That's why the song is so apt," says Bijli.

Bijli takes his music seriously and has been learning from a teacher based in Los Angeles who teaches at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, as well as the Trinity College of Music in Los Angeles. Given the time difference, Bijli practises at 6 am twice or thrice a week.

"I am very conscientious. Even in a live performance I try and make no mistakes. We jam a lot. My band thinks I take myself too seriously," he laughs.

But what is the meaning behind Bijli's band name? As per Bijli, it is called Random Order because they don't stick to any one genre or time period. "We sing songs that connect with us," he says.

Also Read: Film production on the cards for merged PVR-INOX

Bijli says in a live performance the audience is more forgiving as once it begins to enjoy the music it doesn't pay too much attention to individual notes and one can make a mistake. But, in a recording, you need to keep recording till you get each and every note correct. "You need a lot of patience for recording," he says.

Regarding the video, Bijli says that he is very awkward in front of the camera and needs to work on it. "I have always been the guy in the projector room, not in front of the camera," he laughs.

Bijli plans to launch more music videos in the future. "We have tasted blood," he says.

Bijli's band members now want to work on original music. "Covers are good but for any band the natural progression is to write your own music. I have written some songs which they will try and put some music to," he says.

Bijli's song is also available on Spotify, Saavn, Apple Music and iTunes.