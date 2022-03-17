Mercedes-Benz's baby SUV is a performer and raises the bar for the segment

One of the most affordable SUV from Mercedes-Benz has come back with a sharper appearance and look. The GLA has always been an important segment for Mercedes because it primarily caters to the SUV segment which is a hot seller in Indian markets. The positioning of the GLA is such that its SUV character is not only sporty but equipped with high level of features and technology enrichments, thus strengthening the SUV offering/portfolio of Mercedes-Benz in addition to the models like GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS and G-Wagon.

Talking about the exterior, the 2021 GLA SUV measures 4,410 mm in length, 2,020 mm in width and 1,611 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,729 mm. The GLA 220d 4MATIC is slightly longer than the Progressive Line variants by 26 mm with a length of 4,436 mm. The massive 19-inch wheels with the logo, makes the car stand out. The car is loaded with safety features like 7 Airbags including Knee Airbag, Active Brake Assist, Active Bonnet for Pedestrian Safety, Active Brakes, ESP, ABS with EBD and Attention Assist

As you sit on the driver seat, one can't help but notice an uninterrupted screen goes from the centre of the dashboard all the way to the edge of the steering’s right corner. Look closer and you'll see two sizeable screens with a carefully designed partition in the middle. The screen in front of the steering is the one that houses the instruments, while the one to the left is of a touch variety that navigates all the functions of the car—media, navigation, color themes, phone connectivity. There is a wireless charger in the central storage area, fitting larger devices will be an uncomfortable task. The backseat isn’t very spacious but for a family of four, this is a good purchase. The 10.25-inch display with the MBUX Connect feature is unmissable.

The 8-speed automatic gearbox is just as sharp, and shifts at exactly the right moments. Car's response to throttle is immediate which gives a powerful feel to the driver. The GLA 200 petrol variant can clock three-figure numbers in 8.7 seconds, while the GLA 220d can hit 0-100 kmph in just 7.4 seconds. The GLA starts with Rs 44 lakhs but one can say that there are non-luxury SUV's which will give a better choice but despite the asking price, the GLA does raise the bar in the segment.